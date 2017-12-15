FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 12:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Waiting on Trump trade decision, Suniva seeks more time for Ch. 11 plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt solar panel maker Suniva Inc is seeking to extend the period in which it has the sole right to file a Chapter 11 plan because President Donald Trump has yet to act on the trade relief it wants, which is key to the company’s restructuring.

Suniva said in court papers on Wednesday it needs an order extending its exclusive plan-filing period to March 13 because Trump has yet to decide on whether to impose tariffs or other trade measures on imported solar panels.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kvkAZj

