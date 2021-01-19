Superior Energy reorganization plan prompts oil producer objections

Superior Energy Services’ prepackaged reorganization plan has prompted opposition from a handful of oil companies, including Chevron USA, ahead of a bankruptcy court hearing on the proposal.

In addition to Chevron, which is represented by Andrews Myers, the plan is facing objections from Arena Energy and Marathon Oil. The three argue ahead of a Jan. 19 hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston that the Houston-based oilfield services provider’s plan, which would put unsecured noteholders owed $1.3 billion in control of the company, has “gerrymandered” creditor classes so that it can treat their claims far worse than those brought by what they say are similarly situated creditors.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2M6InA9