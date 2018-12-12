Westlaw News
Drugmaker Synergy files for bankruptcy with plan for $200 mln sale

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, a developer of gastrointestinal therapies, filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday with a deal to be acquired by Canadian health products maker Bausch Health Companies Inc for $200 million in cash and assuming some liabilities.

The deal involves Bausch serving as a stalking horse, meaning it is putting a floor on bids for Synergy in the event other offers emerge. Bids are due on Feb. 9 and an auction, if needed, would take place on Feb 12.

