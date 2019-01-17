Synergy expands exec bonus plan with support of unsecured creditors

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is seeking a court order making more of its executives eligible for bonuses, arguing the incentive payments will help the company achieve better results at an upcoming bankruptcy auction.

In a filing on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Southern District of New York, Synergy proposed adding three senior vice presidents responsible for sales, marketing and medical affairs to its key employee incentive program, or KEIP.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SYNv87