Westlaw News
January 17, 2019 / 10:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Synergy expands exec bonus plan with support of unsecured creditors

Jim Christie

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is seeking a court order making more of its executives eligible for bonuses, arguing the incentive payments will help the company achieve better results at an upcoming bankruptcy auction.

In a filing on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Southern District of New York, Synergy proposed adding three senior vice presidents responsible for sales, marketing and medical affairs to its key employee incentive program, or KEIP.

