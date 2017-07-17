Takata urges extending its bankruptcy stay to car makers

Takata Corp's U.S. unit has sued Hawaii, New Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and hundreds of individuals to block their lawsuits against the car makers that installed its faulty air bags that are now subject of the world's largest auto recall.

Takata's air bags can degrade over time and inflate with too much force, a hazard that spurred regulators this month to expand a global recall that they expect to ultimately cover 69 million cars and 125 million inflators.

