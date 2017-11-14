FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air bag claimants say carmakers shielded in Takata U.S. unit's bankruptcy
November 14, 2017 / 10:09 PM / in an hour

Air bag claimants say carmakers shielded in Takata U.S. unit's bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Nearly 30 people claiming personal injuries from defective Takata Corp air bags have objected to a restructuring agreement in the bankruptcy of the Japanese company’s U.S. unit, arguing it would improperly extend bankruptcy protection to carmakers.

The agreement, the foundation for a restructuring plan in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of TK Holdings, includes “unprecedented, broad-sweeping” provisions, according to papers filed in Bankruptcy Court in Delaware by the claimants.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zGtZ9y

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
