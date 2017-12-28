Creditor committees want more Chapter 11 plan details from Takata's U.S. unit

Takata Corp’s U.S. unit must disclose more information about its bankruptcy-exit plan so victims of its deadly air bags can determine if they are being shortchanged at the expense of car makers, according to an official committee of tort claimants.

The official committee of unsecured creditors and the U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog also objected to descriptions of a deal with automakers in the plan of reorganization by TK holdings Inc, according to court documents filed on Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lpkR0f