FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Westlaw News
December 29, 2017 / 12:02 AM / in 2 hours

Creditor committees want more Chapter 11 plan details from Takata's U.S. unit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Takata Corp’s U.S. unit must disclose more information about its bankruptcy-exit plan so victims of its deadly air bags can determine if they are being shortchanged at the expense of car makers, according to an official committee of tort claimants.

The official committee of unsecured creditors and the U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog also objected to descriptions of a deal with automakers in the plan of reorganization by TK holdings Inc, according to court documents filed on Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lpkR0f

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.