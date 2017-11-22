FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Takata buys more time to clinch sale; trustee says breakup fee deal too sweet
Sections
Featured
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
Exclusive
World
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
African leaders wanted Mugabe gone
Exclusive
Zimbabwe's Mugabe Resigns
African leaders wanted Mugabe gone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 22, 2017 / 12:11 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Takata buys more time to clinch sale; trustee says breakup fee deal too sweet

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Airbag manufacturer Takata Corp’s U.S. unit won a court order on Monday giving it more time to file a Chapter 11 plan but ran into an objection by the government’s bankruptcy watchdog to a fees in its restructuring support agreement.

Judge Brendan Linehan Shannon of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware approved TK Holdings Inc’s motion to extend the period in which it has the exclusive right to file a restructuring plan through Jan. 21 and to solicit support from stakeholders for a plan through Feb. 27.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hLqeFW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.