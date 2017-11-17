FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Takata's bankrupt U.S. unit says planned sale 'finalized'
November 17, 2017 / 12:57 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Takata's bankrupt U.S. unit says planned sale 'finalized'

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Airbag manufacturer Takata Corp has nailed down its planned $1.6 billion sale serving as the cornerstone of its restructuring plan, the Japanese company’s bankrupt U.S. unit said in court papers on Wednesday.

Takata has been working on selling its non-airbag assets to Key Safety Systems to raise money to pay off a remaining $850 million owed as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. government stemming from a massive recall of its airbags.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j1ilw2

