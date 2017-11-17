Takata's bankrupt U.S. unit says planned sale 'finalized'

Airbag manufacturer Takata Corp has nailed down its planned $1.6 billion sale serving as the cornerstone of its restructuring plan, the Japanese company’s bankrupt U.S. unit said in court papers on Wednesday.

Takata has been working on selling its non-airbag assets to Key Safety Systems to raise money to pay off a remaining $850 million owed as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. government stemming from a massive recall of its airbags.

