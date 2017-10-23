FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Takata's U.S. unit seeks time for Ch. 11 plan to wrap up sale
October 23, 2017 / 8:41 PM / in a day

Takata's U.S. unit seeks time for Ch. 11 plan to wrap up sale

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The bankrupt U.S. unit of Japanese airbag maker Takata Corp on Sunday sought an extra 90 days to file a restructuring plan, arguing in court papers it needs more time to seal its planned $1.6 billion sale that has lingered for months.

The sale to Key Safety Systems is expected to raise the money Takata needs to pay off the remaining $850 million owed as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. government stemming from Takata’s handling of a massive recall of its deadly airbags.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h2BfT9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
