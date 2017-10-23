Takata's U.S. unit seeks time for Ch. 11 plan to wrap up sale

The bankrupt U.S. unit of Japanese airbag maker Takata Corp on Sunday sought an extra 90 days to file a restructuring plan, arguing in court papers it needs more time to seal its planned $1.6 billion sale that has lingered for months.

The sale to Key Safety Systems is expected to raise the money Takata needs to pay off the remaining $850 million owed as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. government stemming from Takata’s handling of a massive recall of its deadly airbags.

