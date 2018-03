The Walking Company Holdings Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection again on Tuesday with a financing commitment hinging on rent relief for its more than 200 shoe stores.

President and Chief Executive Andrew Feshbach in court papers said the retailer, which specializes in comfort shoes, reentered Chapter 11 with the support of major shareholders and a restructuring plan that has largely been negotiated.

