A wrong click on a drop-down box helped trigger two years of disputes over Medicare payments that medical diagnostics provider THG Holdings LLC says set it on course for bankruptcy.

THG filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, blaming quarrels with the U.S. government involving roughly $21 million in withheld Medicare reimbursements since May 2017.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SW7yFi