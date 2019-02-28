Bankrupt retailer Things Remembered gets court approval to shutter stores

Gift retailer Things Remembered Inc won bankruptcy court approval on Thursday to close more than 200 of its stores as it pursues the sale of more than 100 of its other stores and its direct-sales business.

The Cleveland-based company, which sells custom-engraved and embroidered gifts and keepsakes, sought Chapter 11 protection earlier this month in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, succumbing to competition from online merchants and what it said was a $144 million debtload.

