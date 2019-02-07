Gift retailer Things Remembered files for Ch. 11 to pursue sale

Gift retailer Things Remembered Inc filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday with a deal that will see it close most of its stores and sell its direct-sales unit but avoid shutting down completely.

The 53-year-old retailer, which sells custom-engraved and embroidered gifts and keepsakes, in papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said it expects 250 of its 400 stores will need to close as a result of seeking Chapter 11 protection.

