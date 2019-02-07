Westlaw News
February 7, 2019 / 1:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Gift retailer Things Remembered files for Ch. 11 to pursue sale

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Gift retailer Things Remembered Inc filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday with a deal that will see it close most of its stores and sell its direct-sales unit but avoid shutting down completely.

The 53-year-old retailer, which sells custom-engraved and embroidered gifts and keepsakes, in papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said it expects 250 of its 400 stores will need to close as a result of seeking Chapter 11 protection.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UHf4TW

