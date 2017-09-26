FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Creditors oppose Takata's U.S. unit paying Japanese parent's fees
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 26, 2017 / 11:06 PM / in 24 days

Creditors oppose Takata's U.S. unit paying Japanese parent's fees

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The bankrupt U.S. unit of airbag maker Takata Corp should not pay the costs of overseeing $1 billion in restitution payments by its Japanese parent company, the unit’s official committee of unsecured creditors said in court papers on Monday.

Takata Corp of Japan set up a fund this year to compensate automakers and those injured by its deadly airbags. However, unsecured creditors of the U.S. unit do not want it to use its dwindling funds to help pay for a special master to oversee the restitution payments.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2y67meJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.