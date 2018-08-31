Supermarket chain Tops unveils bankruptcy exit plan after labor pact

(Reuters) -

A day after getting a court order approving a peace pact with a key union, regional supermarket chain Tops on Friday filed a reorganization plan that it said would put it on track to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Williamsville, New York-headquartered Tops received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan on Thursday for a deal with the United Food and Commercial Workers union resolving disputes over pension contribution obligations and labor contracts.

