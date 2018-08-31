FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 31, 2018 / 9:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Supermarket chain Tops unveils bankruptcy exit plan after labor pact

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A day after getting a court order approving a peace pact with a key union, regional supermarket chain Tops on Friday filed a reorganization plan that it said would put it on track to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Williamsville, New York-headquartered Tops received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan on Thursday for a deal with the United Food and Commercial Workers union resolving disputes over pension contribution obligations and labor contracts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wxaLBb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.