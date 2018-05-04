FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 9:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Teamsters attack supermarket chain Tops' non-union bonus plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The Teamsters union on Friday urged a court to reject a bonus program proposed by bankrupt supermarket chain Tops because it could improperly reward insiders who might be among the more than 100 non-union participants.

The union in court papers also said the $3.2 million key employee retention plan, or KERP, was out of line with bonus plans in similar cases and was unnecessary at this point for a bankruptcy that will “continue well into the summer.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HPGIML

