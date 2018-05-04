Teamsters attack supermarket chain Tops' non-union bonus plan

The Teamsters union on Friday urged a court to reject a bonus program proposed by bankrupt supermarket chain Tops because it could improperly reward insiders who might be among the more than 100 non-union participants.

The union in court papers also said the $3.2 million key employee retention plan, or KERP, was out of line with bonus plans in similar cases and was unnecessary at this point for a bankruptcy that will “continue well into the summer.”

