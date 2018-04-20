FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Union pushes for full pension contribution by bankrupt Tops chain

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A union for employees of Tops supermarkets is seeking a court order to compel the bankrupt chain to fully pay its contribution to their pension fund as well as roughly $1 million it owes the fund.

The United Food and Commercial Workers District Union Local One in court papers filed on Wednesday said Williamsville, New York-based Tops in March told the union and its pension plan that the company intended to pay only 36.8 percent of its obligation to the fund going forward.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2K3AiXQ


