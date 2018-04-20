Union pushes for full pension contribution by bankrupt Tops chain

A union for employees of Tops supermarkets is seeking a court order to compel the bankrupt chain to fully pay its contribution to their pension fund as well as roughly $1 million it owes the fund.

The United Food and Commercial Workers District Union Local One in court papers filed on Wednesday said Williamsville, New York-based Tops in March told the union and its pension plan that the company intended to pay only 36.8 percent of its obligation to the fund going forward.

