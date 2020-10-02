IN BRIEF: New York Sports Club owner nets $32 million bankruptcy loan

The owner of New York Sports Club has lined up a $32 million bankruptcy loan to fund operations and a sale process under Chapter 11.

Town Sports International, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, will seek approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi in Wilmington, Delaware to access $15 million of the loan on an interim basis, according to court papers filed on Thursday. The company, which owns 186 gyms, filed for bankruptcy in September as the COVID-19 pandemic caused gyms to close across the country.

