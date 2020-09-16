Town Sports considers lender bid as bankruptcy judge questions sale timeline

Town Sports International said on Wednesday it had reached a tentative deal with a group of lenders that agreed to make an $85 million credit bid to acquire the company and provide $20 million to fund its bankruptcy proceeding and conduct a sale process.

The agreement was announced at the company’s first hearing in bankruptcy court in Delaware, two days after it sought Chapter 11 protection.

