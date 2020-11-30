Town Sports lenders fail to pause sale in dispute over credit bid

Town Sports International’s bankruptcy judge has rejected an attempt by the company’s lenders to halt the sale of the gym operator, saying it was too late for the lenders to back out of their role in the transaction.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi in Wilmington, Delaware issued his ruling on the lenders’ motion for an injunction against the sale during a telephonic and video hearing on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2KVhUVR