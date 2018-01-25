Bankrupt Toys "R" Us hires liquidators to close 182 stores

Toys “R” Us plans to hire four liquidators to help it shutter up to 182 underperforming stores across the United States as it seeks to complete its reorganization in bankruptcy ahead of the 2018 year-end holiday shopping season.

The largest U.S. toystore chain said in court papers on Tuesday it has tapped Tiger Capital Group LLC, Great American Group LLC, Hilco Merchant Resources LLC and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC for the work.

