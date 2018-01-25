FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Westlaw News
January 25, 2018 / 12:11 AM / in an hour

Bankrupt Toys "R" Us hires liquidators to close 182 stores

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Toys “R” Us plans to hire four liquidators to help it shutter up to 182 underperforming stores across the United States as it seeks to complete its reorganization in bankruptcy ahead of the 2018 year-end holiday shopping season.

The largest U.S. toystore chain said in court papers on Tuesday it has tapped Tiger Capital Group LLC, Great American Group LLC, Hilco Merchant Resources LLC and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC for the work.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GeB9mj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.