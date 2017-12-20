FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 2:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Toys 'R' Us wins more time for exclusivity and lease decisions

Tracy Rucinski

1 Min Read

Toys ‘R’ Us can retain exclusive control over its Chapter 11 reorganization for an extra six months, until July 15, and can have an additional three months to decide on store closures, Judge Keith Phillips of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Eastern District of Virginia said on Tuesday.

Toys ‘R’ Us’ had argued that it needed more time for exclusivity and lease decisions due to the complexity of its capital structure and ongoing negotiations with key stakeholders, as well as its current focus on the critical holiday season.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BNWTpR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
