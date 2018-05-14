Bankrupt Toys "R" Us puts Geoffrey the Giraffe on auction block

Bankrupt toy-store chain Toys “R” Us Inc will seek court approval later this month for procedures to sell or licensee its iconic Geoffrey the Giraffe mascot and other intellectual property as it liquidates its U.S. operations.

Toys “R” Us in court papers filed Friday said it has determined with its stakeholders that it is prudent to begin the process for trying to get as much as it can for its U.S. intellectual property assets.

