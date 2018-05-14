FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 10:05 PM / in 2 hours

Bankrupt Toys "R" Us puts Geoffrey the Giraffe on auction block

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt toy-store chain Toys “R” Us Inc will seek court approval later this month for procedures to sell or licensee its iconic Geoffrey the Giraffe mascot and other intellectual property as it liquidates its U.S. operations.

Toys “R” Us in court papers filed Friday said it has determined with its stakeholders that it is prudent to begin the process for trying to get as much as it can for its U.S. intellectual property assets.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here:

