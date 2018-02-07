FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Westlaw News
February 7, 2018 / 12:46 AM / in 15 hours

Bankruptcy watchdog and Toys "R" Us resolve dispute over liquidators

Jim Christie, Tracy Rucinski

1 Min Read

Toys “R” Us on Tuesday won a court order allowing it to retain liquidators to shutter nearly 200 stores after telling the judge overseeing its Chapter 11 bankruptcy it had resolved objections to hiring them raised by the U.S. trustee.

Last week, the government’s bankruptcy watchdog in papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia, argued that services the liquidators would provide the bankrupt retailer “strongly resemble” those of auctioneers, who are considered professionals under the Bankruptcy Code along with lawyers and accountants.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GVyf6g

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.