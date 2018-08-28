FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 28, 2018 / 11:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bankruptcy watchdog objects to Chapter 11 plan for Toys 'R' Us units

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The U.S. Trustee’s Office has said that Toys ‘R’ Us Inc’s proposed plan to wrap up the bankruptcies of two of its units should be rejected because of the way it deals with priority claims from creditors, added since the toy-store chain filed its Chapter 11 petition last September.

The federal bankruptcy watchdog in papers filed on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia, argued the plan for Toys ‘R’ Us-Delaware and Geoffrey Holdings LLC cannot be approved because it does not pay administrative claimants including vendors in full.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wmZdQN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.