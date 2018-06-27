Setback for Toys "R" Us landlord as judge keeps lease deal on track

(Reuters) -

A bankruptcy judge on Monday denied an Orange County, California, mall landlord’s bid to hold up a lease transfer for a Toys “R” Us Inc store, rejecting arguments that the deal would change the mall’s tenant mix.

Judge Keith Phillips of the Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia, denied Brea Union Plaza I LLC’s motion for a stay pending appeal of his earlier decision approving the transfer of the Toys “R” Us lease to Burlington Stores Inc, operators of the Burlington Coat Factory discount clothing chain.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N0HCVq