Toys 'R' Us, creditors agree on less generous executive bonus plan

Unsecured creditors of Toys ‘R’ Us are backing a bonus plan for the bankrupt toy retailer’s top executives after negotiating smaller payouts under the proposal, which was the target of a blistering objection by the government’s bankruptcy watchdog.

The official committee of unsecured creditors of the largest U.S. toy store chain said in court papers on Friday that the revised plan that will spur executives during the critical holiday shopping season to help bring the company out of bankruptcy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AM7j95