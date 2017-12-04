FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toys 'R' Us, creditors agree on less generous executive bonus plan
Sections
Featured
Trump outlines big cuts to Utah monuments, tribes prepare to sue
Politics
Trump outlines big cuts to Utah monuments, tribes prepare to sue
CVS deal to change how big employers buy health benefits
Business
CVS deal to change how big employers buy health benefits
Facebook targets children with Snap rip-off
Breakingviews
Facebook targets children with Snap rip-off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 4, 2017 / 11:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Toys 'R' Us, creditors agree on less generous executive bonus plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Unsecured creditors of Toys ‘R’ Us are backing a bonus plan for the bankrupt toy retailer’s top executives after negotiating smaller payouts under the proposal, which was the target of a blistering objection by the government’s bankruptcy watchdog.

The official committee of unsecured creditors of the largest U.S. toy store chain said in court papers on Friday that the revised plan that will spur executives during the critical holiday shopping season to help bring the company out of bankruptcy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AM7j95

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.