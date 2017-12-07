Toys 'R' Us creditors look to speed up probe of pre-bankruptcy deals

Unsecured creditors of Toys ‘R’ Us on Tuesday sought a court order to begin investigating the retailer’s pre-bankruptcy deals, loans between its units and payments to its equity sponsors to determine if they will challenge transactions by a February deadline.

The official committee of unsecured creditors of the largest U.S. toy store chain said in court papers it wants an order giving it the green light for a Bankruptcy Rule 2004 exam to get quickly more information on the deals, transfers and payments.

