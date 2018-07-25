FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 8:30 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Toys 'R' Us wants quick close for sale of Spain and Portugal business

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt toy store chain Toys ‘R’ Us Inc is seeking court approval for a nearly $41 million deal to sell its business in Spain and Portugal as it presses on with one of the largest retail liquidations in years.

Toys ‘R’ Us in a Tuesday filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia said it wants to close the 35 million euro sale by its Tru Taj unit, which owns the chain’s operations in Europe and Asia, as soon as possible after receiving court approval.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Oj8VuD

