April 11, 2018 / 11:45 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Toys 'R' Us wins nod for extra $80 million in bankruptcy financing

Tracy Rucinski

1 Min Read

Retailer Toys ‘R’ Us won U.S. bankruptcy court approval on Wednesday for an extra $80 million in debtor-in-possession financing aimed at stabilizing some of its overseas businesses to prepare them for a sale to a new owner.

The additional financing, approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith Phillips at a hearing in Richmond, Virginia, is for the Toys ‘R’ Us subsidiary known as TRU Taj LLC, which owns the toy retailer’s operations in Europe and Asia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
