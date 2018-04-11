Toys 'R' Us wins nod for extra $80 million in bankruptcy financing

Retailer Toys ‘R’ Us won U.S. bankruptcy court approval on Wednesday for an extra $80 million in debtor-in-possession financing aimed at stabilizing some of its overseas businesses to prepare them for a sale to a new owner.

The additional financing, approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith Phillips at a hearing in Richmond, Virginia, is for the Toys ‘R’ Us subsidiary known as TRU Taj LLC, which owns the toy retailer’s operations in Europe and Asia.

