FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 29, 2018 / 10:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Toys "R" Us wins order to hand lease to Burlington Coat Factory

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A U.S. Bankruptcy judge ruled on Friday that Toys “R” Us Inc can raise more than $1 million by assigning a lease to a discount chain, overruling a landlord who argued the deal would disrupt the tenant mix at its Southern California shopping center.

The deal hands the lease at the 42-acre Brea Union Plaza in Brea, California to Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp as a part of the toy-store chain’s campaign to wind down its U.S. operations in Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xytYFB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.