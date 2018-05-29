A U.S. Bankruptcy judge ruled on Friday that Toys “R” Us Inc can raise more than $1 million by assigning a lease to a discount chain, overruling a landlord who argued the deal would disrupt the tenant mix at its Southern California shopping center.

The deal hands the lease at the 42-acre Brea Union Plaza in Brea, California to Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp as a part of the toy-store chain’s campaign to wind down its U.S. operations in Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

