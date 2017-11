SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A bonus plan for top executives at Toys ‘R’ Us “defies logic,” according to the government’s bankruptcy watchdog, who blasted the proposal that the retailer has argued will help boost earnings during its critical holiday shopping season.

The plan would pay up to $32 million to 17 executives.

