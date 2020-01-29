IN BRIEF: New bankruptcy cases creep up, despite drop in Chapter 11 filings

Bankruptcy filings inched up overall in 2019, despite a significant drop in new Chapter 11 filings to their lowest level in 12 years, according to figures released Tuesday by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

Overall, the courts counted 774,940 new filings in 2019, compared with 773,418 in 2018. While the increase was just 0.2 percent, new filings had declined annually for most of the decade, the report said. Business bankruptcies accounted for less than 3 percent of total new filings.

