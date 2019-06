Energy holding company Triangle Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday that with no stakeholders objecting to its bankruptcy reorganization plan it stands ready to give full ownership of itself to JP Morgan.

Triangle in court papers filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware noted the only objection lodged against its pre-packaged plan was withdrawn on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ZfIgno