Triangle Petroleum's Ch. 11 plan on fast track for approval

Energy holding company Triangle Petroleum Corp won court approval Thursday for a hearing next month on the reorganization plan it filed this week as it sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Judge Mary Walrath of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware set June 14 as the hearing date on the plan, which proposes giving JP Morgan Securities LLC ownership of Triangle, which filed on Wednesday with about $2.8 million in cash.

