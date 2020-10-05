SCOTUS invites government voice in Tribune creditors' case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the U.S. Solicitor General to weigh in on Tribune Co creditors’ effort to recover payments made to shareholders in the newspaper company’s 2007 buyout.

The creditors, which include Deutsche Bank and Tribune retirees, are looking to unwind billions of dollars in allegedly fraudulent payments shareholders received through the leveraged buyout in the hope of mitigating the losses they incurred. The creditors received only a third of what they were owed when Tribune emerged from bankruptcy in 2012.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36A2vTK