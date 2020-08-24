Tribune litigation trust urges 2nd Circ to revive LBO fraud claims

Lawyers for Tribune Co’s litigation trust on Monday urged an appeals panel to resurrect fraud claims against the newspaper company’s shareholders and financial advisors who were involved with the leveraged buyout that led to Tribune’s 2008 bankruptcy.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard telephonic arguments on the appeal from the litigation trustee, Marc Kirschner, of decisions from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to dismiss a series of claims that attempt to hold the shareholders—including charitable foundations and pension trusts, and financial advisors Citigroup, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Valuation Research Corporation - liable for the 2007 LBO.

