Tribune noteholders lose latest appeal of bankruptcy payout

A federal appeals court has rejected claims by Tribune Co noteholders that they were underpaid in the newspaper company’s 2012 bankruptcy plan.

In a 31-page decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said contracts that provided that the noteholders would be paid before any other company debt were trumped by a provision of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code that allows judges to approve plans as long as they do not materially discriminate among “similarly situated” creditors. The noteholders were owed $1.3 billion at the outset of Tribune’s Chapter 11 case in 2008.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/32wxuwj