Retailer True Religion Apparel Inc said on Friday its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan went into effect with its term loans reduced to $113.5 million from $471 million, providing for reduced debt service payments.

Debt maturities also have been extended to 2022, according to the retailer, which has 128 retail stores and sells its denim at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue department stores.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hp5hAA