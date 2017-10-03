FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
True Religion says ready to emerge from three-month bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 3, 2017 / 11:10 PM / 16 days ago

True Religion says ready to emerge from three-month bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

True Religion Apparel Inc called on Monday for a court order to confirm its plan to emerge from its fast-moving bankruptcy case, arguing in court papers the plan positions it to survive in a market for retailers that “continues to evolve.”

True Religion, known for its denim apparel, and other chains such as rue21 Inc, BCBG Max Azria Global Holdings Inc and Gymboree have filed for bankruptcy in the past year to shed debt and close stores amid declining mall traffic and increased online shopping.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xfqRl0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.