True Religion says ready to emerge from three-month bankruptcy

True Religion Apparel Inc called on Monday for a court order to confirm its plan to emerge from its fast-moving bankruptcy case, arguing in court papers the plan positions it to survive in a market for retailers that “continues to evolve.”

True Religion, known for its denim apparel, and other chains such as rue21 Inc, BCBG Max Azria Global Holdings Inc and Gymboree have filed for bankruptcy in the past year to shed debt and close stores amid declining mall traffic and increased online shopping.

