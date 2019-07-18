Ch. 11 debtor must account for customer payments for trustee fees

A U.S. appeals court has held that customer payments made directly to a creditor of a bankrupt agricultural cooperative qualify as disbursements to be factored into fees payable to the government’s bankruptcy watchdog.

The three-judge panel of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in an opinion on Wednesday reversed a bankruptcy court ruling that payments made by customers of the Wisconsin’s Cranberry Growers Cooperative, or CranGrow, to its lender were not disbursements for purposes of calculating fee payments to the U.S. trustee.

