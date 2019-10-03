Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Chapter 7 conversion in play for health-test supplier uBiome

Jim Christie

The judge in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of uBiome Inc said in court papers on Thursday she will consider a motion by the supplier of health tests to convert its case to Chapter 7 liquidation overseen by a court-appointed trustee.

Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in an order on Thursday set a hearing on the motion for Oct. 10 after uBiome in a filing said it, its lenders and its committee of unsecured creditors were at odds over terms for a loan to support the company in bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Jim Christie)

