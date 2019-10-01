Westlaw News
Judge lets Milbank continue probe into alleged misconduct at uBiome

Health-test supplier uBiome Inc on Tuesday received bankruptcy court approval to keep employing law firm Milbank to investigate allegations of misconduct at the company, which spurred a federal investigation earlier this year.

A raid in April by the Federal Bureau of Investigation prompted uBiome to suspend sales of its SmartX products and prepare for a restructuring, culminating with a filing on Sept. 4 for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

