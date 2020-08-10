IN BRIEF: Ultra Petroleum makes peace with junior creditors, but restructuring troubles remain

Ultra Petroleum on Monday announced a settlement with its unsecured creditors’ committee that locks in key support for the oil and gas company’s proposed reorganization plan, but still faces opposition from shareholders who are contesting Ultra’s estimated value.

The deal, revealed by Ultra lawyer Brad Weiland of Kirkland & Ellis during a telephonic court hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston, increases cash recoveries for general unsecured creditors to $3 million from $250,000 previously, plus 9% of any proceeds from ongoing litigation over bondholder make-whole premiums. That litigation stems from Ultra’s prior Chapter 11 case in 2016 and is still pending before Isgur.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3fRXcA8