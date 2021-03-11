Consumer bankruptcy firm refunds Montana clients to settle misconduct claims

A consumer bankruptcy law firm has agreed to return payments it collected from clients in Montana to resolve allegations from the federal government accusing it of misrepresenting its services and fees and other misconduct.

The U.S. Trustee Program, which serves as the bankruptcy watchdog arm of the U.S. Department of Justice, announced the settlement with Deighan Law on Wednesday after it was approved by a Montana bankruptcy court on Tuesday. The firm, which was previously known as Law Solutions Chicago and now does business as UpRight Law, has agreed to refund $300,000 in fees and has been barred from practicing in Montana through 2024, according to a statement from the DOJ.

