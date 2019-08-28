Help wanted at bankrupt USA Gymnastics for 'safe sport' executive

USA Gymnastics has sought court approval to hire an executive search firm to help find an officer to oversee athlete welfare as it seeks to recover from the sexual abuse scandal that pushed it into Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

USA Gymnastics in a filing by its lawyers at Jenner & Block in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Indianapolis on Tuesday said it also wants an order to retain search firm Odgers Berndtson to find a chief marketing and communications officer to help with an expected increase in media interest as it works on a bankruptcy reorganization plan and to prepare for the 2020 Olympics.

