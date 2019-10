USA Gymnastics has won a court order giving it through Dec. 3 to file a plan for emerging from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy it filed in the wake of a sexual abuse scandal that rocked the sport’s U.S. governing body.

Chief Judge Robyn Moberly of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Indianapolis in an order on Tuesday also gave USA Gymnastics through Jan. 31, 2020 to solicit stakeholder support for a Chapter 11 plan.

