IN BRIEF: USA Gymnastics wants 60 more days to stick landing for filing Ch. 11 plan

USA Gymnastics is seeking an order giving it until early December to file a reorganization plan, saying it does not expect it will have a plan soon that sexual abuse victims and other parties in its bankruptcy can support.

USA Gymnastics in a filing on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Indianapolis asked for a 60-day extension to the exclusive period, in which it has sole right in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy to file a reorganization plan.

