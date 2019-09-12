Westlaw News
September 12, 2019 / 11:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: USA Gymnastics wants 60 more days to stick landing for filing Ch. 11 plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

USA Gymnastics is seeking an order giving it until early December to file a reorganization plan, saying it does not expect it will have a plan soon that sexual abuse victims and other parties in its bankruptcy can support.

USA Gymnastics in a filing on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Indianapolis asked for a 60-day extension to the exclusive period, in which it has sole right in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy to file a reorganization plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mfTjyR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below