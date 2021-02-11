IN BRIEF: Valaris set to re-solicit reorganization plan following lender deal

Valaris on Thursday obtained bankruptcy court approval to solicit votes from creditors for its modified reorganization plan, which includes a settlement that brings in key support from bank lenders.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston, Texas, signed off on the offshore driller’s request to re-solicit creditors at the conclusion of a remote hearing. The company, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, was initially set to present its reorganization plan for approval on Thursday but kicked that to March 3 after reaching the lender deal.

